Better AI Semiconductor Monopoly Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. ASML

The semiconductor industry has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years, driven primarily by the rapid deployment of data centers capable of handling artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) notes that the semiconductor industry generated $439 billion in revenue in 2020, up 6.5% from the prior year. That figure jumped to $792 billion in 2025, increasing by nearly 26% from 2024. McKinsey estimates that the semiconductor industry could generate a whopping $2.3 trillion in revenue in 2030, well above the $1.6 trillion guidance issued a year ago.

This is great news for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), two of the most important companies in the semiconductor ecosystem. Both companies enjoy an almost monopoly like position in their respective semiconductor niches. But if you have to choose one of them for your portfolio right now, which one should it be?

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