Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
10.12.2025 19:45:00
Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. SoundHound AI
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) are two AI stocks that have gone in opposite directions this year. Palantir's stock price has more than doubled and the company may wind up with a $1 trillion market cap by 2030. Meanwhile, SoundHound AI stock has lost more than 30% of its value and fallen to a $5 billion market cap.The divergence between these two stocks will likely expand in 2026. Here's why Palantir looks like the winner.Image source: Getty Images. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
