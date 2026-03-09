CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
09.03.2026 04:00:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: CoreWeave vs. Nebius
Artificial intelligence (AI) investing is making some investors nervous due to the sheer amount of capital being used in building out computing infrastructure. The numbers are truly massive, and nothing like this has ever been seen before, which is why it's OK to be a bit worried. However, I think investors should also position themselves to invest in the companies that are a part of the build-out. These are the companies getting paid right now, and they don't have to wait for AI to prove its usefulness, as it will be years before investors know if all of the massive amount of money being spent was worth it.Two popular stocks in this realm are CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). Both of these companies are focused on building and equipping data centers with the most cutting-edge technology possible to attract various AI businesses, but which is the best buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu CoreWeave
