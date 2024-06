Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Intel vs. AMD

Data from Grand View Research shows the artificial intelligence (AI) market hit nearly $200 billion in 2023 and is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 37% until at least 2030. That trajectory will see the industry reach close to $2 trillion, indicating it's not too late to invest.AI stocks have captivated Wall Street over the last year, with bullish investors boosting the Nasdaq Composite by 27% since last June. Chip stocks enjoyed some of the biggest gains because these companies are crucial to the industry's development as providers of the hardware necessary to train and run AI models. As a result, it could be worth adding a chip stock to your portfolio just as demand is soaring.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel