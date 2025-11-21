Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
21.11.2025 10:20:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Quantum Computing vs. IBM
Ever since artificial intelligence (AI) technology exploded onto the public consciousness after OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, many businesses have touted their AI abilities. Two that are capable of making significant strides in the field are Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), which also refers to itself as QCi, and IBM (NYSE: IBM).QCi is developing quantum computers, machines harnessing quantum mechanics to outperform today's supercomputers. This kind of computational potency can supercharge AI, although the tech is still in its infancy.Veteran IBM shifted its focus to AI and cloud computing after Arvind Krishna became CEO in 2020. It's also developing its own quantum computers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.11.25
|Quantum computing needs its own industrial revolution (Financial Times)
|
04.11.25
|Britain’s quantum software start-ups might be giants (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25