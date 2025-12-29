United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
29.12.2025 20:30:00
Better Dividend Stock: United Parcel Service vs. Enterprise Products Partners
If you are a dividend lover, you'll probably find the 6.5% yield from United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) attractive. You'll also likely appreciate the 6.8% yield on offer from Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). However, investors must always balance risk and reward. From an income investor's perspective, the risk-reward balance between these two investments should produce a clear winner.United Parcel Service, which is normally just called UPS, is a package delivery service. There was a temporary spike in demand for package delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, as people were forced to shop from home. Demand returned to more normal levels when the world reopened, leading investors to dump UPS stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
