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WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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03.10.2026 23:47:25

Better International ETF: Vanguard VEA vs. iShares URTH

The iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) provides broad exposure to developed nations including the U.S., while the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) excludes U.S. equities to focus exclusively on international mature markets.

Investors looking for developed market exposure must decide whether to include or exclude the world's largest economy. While the iShares fund offers a one-stop global portfolio, the Vanguard fund is often used to complement existing domestic holdings with international diversification.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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