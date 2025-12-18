Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
18.12.2025 09:50:00
Better Pharmaceutical Buy: Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) are two of the leading companies in the fast-growing GLP-1 weight loss market. These healthcare companies have tremendous long-term growth prospects due to their promising GLP-1 products.Lately, however, they've been going in opposite directions. Shares of Eli Lilly are up 35% over the past 12 months, while Novo Nordisk is down 53% (returns are as of Dec. 15). But will those trends hold up over the long haul? Here's a closer look at which healthcare stock may be the better buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
