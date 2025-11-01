D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
01.11.2025 13:00:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock: D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) vs. IonQ Inc (IONQ)
Quantum computing is having a moment. Once the stuff of science fiction, functional quantum computing could soon be a reality. This belief has led retail investors to pile into pure-play quantum stocks, with many having suddenly found themselves with multibillion-dollar market capitalizations.Let's consider two of the most prominent: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Which is the better pick for those looking to invest in this potentially revolutionary technology?Classical computers, like your iPhone, process information using tiny circuits that are either on or off at any given moment. These states are represented by bits: 1's (on) and 0's (off). The chip at the core of an iPhone contains billions of these switches, called transistors, and each one can only be in one state at a time -- either 1 or 0. There are only two options.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantummehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|D-Wave Quantum-Aktie: Im Sog von Volatilität und Kurshöhenflügen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Die Rally geht weiter: Wie lange hält das enorme Momentum der D-Wave-Aktie noch an? (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25