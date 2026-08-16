Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
16.08.2026 16:14:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock: IBM or D-Wave?
IBM (NYSE: IBM) and D-Wave (NASDAQ: QBTS) are racing toward commercial quantum adoption, but one has financial strength, enterprise reach, and the ability to withstand a long development cycle that could prove decisive. This video explores why the ultimate quantum winner may not be the company that arrives first, but the one that stays in the race the longest.Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 13, 2026. The video was published on Aug. 13, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!