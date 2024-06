Beyond Nvidia: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock With More Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced 11% year to date, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) alone is responsible for one-third of those gains. The chipmaker has seen its share price surge 121% since January due to strong demand for data-center compute and networking products, especially those related to artificial intelligence.However, Wall Street expects Nvidia to lose momentum over the next year. The median 12-month price target of $1,200 per share implies just 6% upside from its current price of $1,137 per share. By comparison, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) carries a median 12-month price target of $205 per share, implying 51% upside from its current price of $136 per share.Is it time to sell Nvidia and buy Snowflake? Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel