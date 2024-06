Beyond Nvidia: 3 Proven Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Split Their Shares in 2024

One of the most notable trends for investors this year is the resurgence in the popularity of stock splits. The ongoing bull market is fueling a rise in stock prices, as evidenced by stock split announcements by Chipotle and Walmart.However, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is also driving up stock prices, thanks to surging sales and profits. The flag bearer for this trend is Nvidia , which announced a 10-for-1 stock split after its stock price soared 728% since the start of last year (as of market close on Thursday), which coincides with the advent of generative AI.The speed at which AI has taken hold has boosted the fortunes of a number of companies, and the resulting share-price increases make them prime candidates for stock splits. Bank of America analyst Jared Woodard noted that many companies begin considering a stock split when their share prices surpasses $500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel