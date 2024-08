BigRep SE: New entry in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

SMG Technology Acceleration SE was listed as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2023. Following the successful merger with BigRep GmbH and subsequent change of name, the company's shares are traded as of today under BigRep SE (ISIN: LU2859870326) on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.With the merger, the management of SMG Technology Acceleration SE has completed its De-SPAC transaction within the set timeframe and with the necessary investor approval. This makes BigRep SE the first De-SPAC transaction on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this year.According to its own information, BigRep is a leading manufacturer of large-format 3D printers with the aim of redesigning production. The company offers solutions for additive manufacturing, including world-leading 3D printers, engineering materials, proprietary software and services. BigRep was founded in 2014, employs more than 100 people and is headquartered in Berlin with offices in Boston and Singapore.For more information on a SPAC listing and the listing requirements, please click here.Media contact:Carola Dürer+49 (0)69 211-1 47 39media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG