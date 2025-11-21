BlackRock Aktie
WKN: 928193 / ISIN: US09247X1019
|
21.11.2025 10:10:00
Billionaires Are Betting on a BlackRock ETF That Analysts Say Could Soar
Trying to dissect the moves of billionaire hedge fund managers can be a challenging task. For one, the public doesn't typically learn about these investments until a few months after they've been made.Hedge funds tend to invest on shorter time horizons of 12 to 18 months, so they may only be interested in a stock for a few months; therefore, the stock may not have good long-term value. Finally, billionaires who run hedge funds aren't making every investment decision, and the market can humble even the best of the best.This is why retail investors should not blindly follow the investment moves disclosed by billionaires in their 13F forms and conduct their own due diligence. But if multiple billionaires are buying a stock or fund, it can be a bullish indicator and therefore a good place to start your research.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BlackRock Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.11.25
|BlackRock takes on hedge fund giants (Financial Times)
|
17.11.25
|BlackRock takes on hedge fund giants (Financial Times)
|
14.11.25