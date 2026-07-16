Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - CPIX, MRVI, ANGO, ACHC, TDOC

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on July 15, 2026, driven by catalysts such as recent business developments or positive quarterly reports.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that manages the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. The company's stock reached a 52-week high of $7.90 after rising over 11% in Wednesday's trade.

Commercially available products provided by the company include Acetadote, an injectable used in prophylaxis of acetaminophen poisoning caused by an overdose of pain-killer medication; Vibativ, used in the treatment of hospital-acquired infections like bacterial pneumonia associated with ventilator use; and the Kristalose oral laxative solution used for the treatment of constipation.

In the first quarter of this year, the company reported a 5% growth in revenues, amounting to $9.1 million. The product-based revenue of Kristalose was $1.9 million, while the same for Vibativ was $2.1 million.

Earlier this month, the company completed the sale of its commercial pharmaceutical portfolio to Apotex for a cash consideration of approximately $100 million. The company intends to focus resources on advancing Ifetroban in cardiomyopathy linked with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for which positive Phase 2 results were reported. The drug is currently under Phase 2 evaluation for systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as well.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences is a life sciences company that supplies essential products required for developing drugs, diagnostics, vaccines, and research on human diseases. Following an increase of over 8% on Wednesday, shares hit a 52-week high of $7.07.

The company recently announced the launch of a GMP enzyme manufacturing facility in the U.S. by TriLink BioTechnologies, which is a part of Maravai. The facility was designed to manufacture the enzymes utilized in RNA therapeutics and diagnostic kits, with the company shipping its first order in June 2026.

Following a successful first quarter, the company upped its full year guidance and anticipates revenues in the range of $205 million to $215 million for 2026.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)

AngioDynamics, a medical technology company, specializes in developing technology to improve vascular blood flow and cancer treatment. The company saw shares climb over 11% to reach a 52-week high of $14.80 in intraday trading on Wednesday.

The company is developing its proprietary NanoKnife system that utilizes irreversible electroporation (IRE) technology to repair generally inaccessible tissue damage. It recently received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the RELIEF study, evaluating the NanoKnife IRE in treating benign prostate hyperplasia. Furthermore, positive data was reported from the PRESERVE trial assessing the NanoKnife system in focal ablation of intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

Financial results of the company for the fiscal year 2026 were released earlier this week, showing $320.2 million in net sales for the year. This indicated a 9.4% year-over-year growth in net sales, driven by an 18.4% increase in Med Tech net sales.

Estimates for the 2027 fiscal year forecast net sales of $336 million to $341 million, and sales of Med Tech devices to increase by 12%-15%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services, offering inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities to aid in patients' rehabilitation. Shares rose to $33.50 in intraday trading on Wednesday to reach a 52-week high in share price.

The company caters to patients recovering from substance abuse, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), behavioral health and memory disorders. Operations extend to about 277 healthcare facilities across 40 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, with an estimated patient population of 84,000 individuals.

Earlier this year, the company reported a first quarter revenue of $828.2 million, marking a 7.6% year-over-year increase. Full year revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion for 2026, relatively higher than the $3.31 billion recorded in 2025.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Teladoc Health, a virtual healthcare services company, provides general medical, expert and specialty medical, chronic condition management and mental health services to patients through virtual platforms. The company hit a 52-week high of $9.85 per share on Wednesday.

The company operates across two main segments, namely Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp. The latter works via a mental health platform providing online counselling and therapy services through websites, mobile applications, and text-based interactions by licensed clinicians.

Recently, the company was named as a preferred virtual healthcare provider to the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and extended care coverage through a collaboration with Walmart.

Teladoc reported first quarter revenues of $0.61 million in the first quarter of this year, noting a 2% dip from the same in the previous year. The company expects full year revenues in 2026 to lie between $2.48 billion and $2.58 billion, a modest increase from the $2.53 billion reported for 2025.