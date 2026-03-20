Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
20.03.2026 09:00:00
Bitcoin Has Been Declared Dead 471 Times. Here's What Happened Every Time.
Many high-profile people, including quite a few smart ones, have been publicly declaring that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is dead or doomed for as long as the coin has existed. As of this writing, the count as tracked by BitcoinDeaths, a data aggregator, stands at 471 separate public obituaries, issued by everyone from Nobel laureates to bank chief executives, hedge fund managers, prime ministers, cable news pundits, and at least one central banker. The legendary investor Warren Buffett, for his part, is responsible for at least eight of those declarations.Today, Bitcoin is priced at about $71,000, down by about 44% from the all-time high of about $126,000 in October, so the skeptics are predictably emboldened at the moment. But the coin's habit of continuing to live when people are saying that it's dead suggests that writing this asset off has been one of the more expensive mistakes in financial history. Let's look at what history says on this topic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!