WKN DE: A143D6 / ISIN: US8522341036
19.11.2025 15:23:08
Block To Issue Three-year Financial Outlook
(RTTNews) - Block, Inc. (XYZ) Wednesday said it will unveil its full-year 2026 financial guidance and a three-year financial outlook at its 2025 Investor Day.
Block will host its 2025 Investor Day today, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco.
Block will also increase its stock repurchase program by $5 billion as part of the company's broader capital allocation strategy.
