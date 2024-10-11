|
11.10.2024 16:00:04
Board Update
|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN)
11 October 2024
Metro Bank Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Board Update
Further to the announcement on 10 June 2024, Metro Bank announces that Cristina Alba Ochoa will step down as interim Chief Financial Officer on 14 October 2024 and will be appointed as a shareholder-nominated Non-Executive Director on 15 October 2024. This follows a nomination by Spaldy Investments Limited, Metro Bank’s majority shareholder, under the Relationship Agreement between Metro Bank and Spaldy Investments Limited.
Marc Page joined Metro Bank on 2 September 2024 as previously announced and his regulatory approval as Chief Financial Officer is pending. The Bank will make a further announcement when the approvals process has completed.
This announcement is made in accordance with LR 6.4.6(3) and (4).
ENDS
Enquiries
For further information on this announcement, please contact:
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations
IR@metrobank.plc.uk
Metro Bank PLC Media Relations
Mona Patel
+44 (0) 7815506845
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk
Teneo
Haya Herbert-Burns
+44 (0)7342 031051
Metrobank@teneo.com
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2024.
Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over £10bn in commercial lending.
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that’s through its network of 75 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.
Metro Bank is a multi award winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded “Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year”, 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, “2023 Best Lender of the Year – UK” in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the “Inclusive Culture Initiative Award” in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award” and “Leader of the Year Award 2023” at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, “Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK” from Elite Women 2023, “Diversity Lead of the Year”, 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards,, “Best Business Credit Card”, Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, “Best Business Credit Card”, 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|352522
|EQS News ID:
|2007207
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shs
|0,78
|-1,89%
