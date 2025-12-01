Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479

01.12.2025 16:00:05

Total Voting Rights

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
01-Dec-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

1 December 2025

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64


Total Voting Rights

 

1 December 2025: As at 30 November 2025, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,292,488 ordinary shares of £0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury.

The above figure of 673,292,488 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.

 

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary     +44 (0) 2034028385 

 

 

ENDS

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 77 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 409931
EQS News ID: 2238384

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

