Boeing Plane Deliveries Plummet, and This Strike Isn't Helping

As Boeing 's (NYSE: BA) protracted labor strike entered its fourth week, the airplane manufacturer got some more bad news: Airplane deliveries have fallen for a fourth straight month. As local daily The Seattle Times reported on Tuesday, Boeing delivered 44 commercial airplanes to its customers in June, 43 planes in July, and just 40 in August. Tuesday's tally for September -- 33 planes -- marks the fourth straight down month for the airplane builder. This news isn't entirely unexpected. Negotiations with the International Association of Machinists that broke down last month resulted in 33,000 machinists walking off the job on Sept. 13. Meaning, for more than half the month of September, Boeing wasn't building any new 737s, 767s, or 777s in Washington. (Boeing 787s are built at a non-union plant in South Carolina).Plus, Boeing had already been slowing production of its 737s (the company's best-selling airplane) to focus on quality, hoping to avoid the repeat of an incident when a door plug blew off of a 737 midair back in January.Continue reading