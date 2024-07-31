|
31.07.2024 18:46:18
Boeing Reports Worse-Than-Expected Q2 Losses, Fewer Deliveries
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), a leading aerospace manufacturer, released its earnings for the second quarter on July 31, and came up short of market expectations. Total revenues for the quarter came in at $16.9 billion, 2.6% lower than the $17.35 billion analysts had anticipated. The company reported an adjusted loss of $2.90 per share, significantly worse than the consensus estimate for a loss of $1.90 per share. Overall, the report reflected Boeing's ongoing operational difficulties, with pronounced underperformance in key segments.Aerospace giant Boeing manufactures commercial jetliners, defense aircraft, and space and security systems. Its extensive portfolio includes renowned aircraft models like the 737, 777, and 787. Boeing's operations are divided into three primary segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space & security; and global services.Recently, Boeing has focused heavily on ensuring regulatory compliance and improving production quality. Key factors that will influence the company's health will be its ability to ramp up production rates, manage supply chain constraints, and meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards.
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
