Boeing vs. Airbus: Who Wins This Space Dinosaur Race?

The first week of June is shaping up to be a big week for space investors.After scrubbing its first "Crew Flight Test" of Boeing 's (NYSE: BA) Starliner spacecraft Saturday, the Boeing and Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) elected not to retry the launch Sunday, but postpone to later this week -- probably June 5 or 6. Assuming the launch comes off as planned, this will mark Boeing 's first successful launch of a crewed spacecraft under its commercial crew contract with NASA, and the first real competition for SpaceX's dominance in crewed spaceflight.Teams at @NASA and @BoeingSpace confirmed on Monday that the #Starliner spacecraft, @ulalaunch Atlas V rocket, and ground support equipment are healthy and ready for the 10:52am ET June 5 launch of the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test.Meteorologists with @SLDelta45 predict 90%... pic.twitter.com/VEiYQlgHAyContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel