02.11.2023 21:47:26

Booking Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.51 billion, or $69.80 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $41.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.60 billion or $72.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $63.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $7.34 billion from $6.05 billion last year.

Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.51 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $69.80 vs. $41.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $63.73 -Revenue (Q3): $7.34 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.

