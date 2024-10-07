|
BP Launches Earnify App To Reward Fueling And Shopping With Loyalty Program
(RTTNews) - British energy major BP plc (BP, BP.L) announced Monday the launch of earnify, a cutting-edge app designed to revolutionize the fueling and convenience store experience for consumers.
earnify aims to simplify and reward fueling and shopping by integrating an intuitive loyalty program and a streamlined user experience, both at the pump and in-store.
earnify users can earn points on every dollar spent at bp and Amoco locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn 1 point per $1 spent on fuel and 2 points per $1 spent on other in-store items, along with an always-on 5¢ per gallon (5cpg) savings on fuel purchases.
The acquired points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases, or special promotional offers.
BP is offering exclusive introductory benefits to celebrate the launch of the earnify app. For the first 90 days, users will earn double points on all transactions, giving them a head start on building their rewards. Additionally, new users will receive 250 welcome points after registering in the app.
The earnify app is free to download, easy to use, and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android.
With earnify, BP is aiming to increase customer touchpoints from 12 million to more than 15 million per day globally by 2025 and double its convenience gross margin by 2030.
