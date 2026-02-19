Brady Aktie

Brady für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 900104 / ISIN: US1046741062

19.02.2026 13:33:08

Brady Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Brady (BRC) said, for fiscal 2026, it raised the low end of GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance, to $4.62 to $4.82 per share, from $4.57 to $4.82 per share. The company raised the low end of its adjusted Diluted EPS guidance to $4.95 to $5.15 per share, from $4.90 to $5.15 per share.

Second quarter net income was $48.1 million compared to $40.3 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.01 compared to $0.83. Adjusted Net Income was $52.0 million compared to $48.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.09 compared to $1.00. Net sales were $384.14 million compared to $356.68 million, last year. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Brady shares are up 0.78 percent to $96.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brady Corp. 80,50 -0,62% Brady Corp.

