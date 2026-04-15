BRP Aktie

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WKN DE: A1WZCD / ISIN: CA05577W2004

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15.04.2026 07:39:57

BRP Suspends 2027 Outlook As Tariffs On Metals Change

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc.(DOO.TO, DOO), a Canadian maker of snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others, said that it has suspended its fiscal 2027 outlook. This is due to the recent amendment of the tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports into the U.S. with effect from April 6.

"For BRP, the amendment mainly leads to a 25% tariff on the total value of imported snowmobiles and the majority of ORV models, replacing the previous 50% tariff on applicable metal content only," the company said.

BRP currently estimates the potential incremental tariff cost related to this amendment to be over $500 million for the remainder of the year. 

As announced on March 26, for fiscal 2027, the company had projected net income of C$410 million to C$480 million, with normalized earnings of C$5.50 to C$6.50 per share, on total revenue of C$8.900 billion to C$9.150 billion.

For fiscal 2026, BRP had reported a net profit of C$340.4 million, with normalized earnings of C$5.21 per share, on total revenue of C$8.442 billion.

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