|
12.12.2023 13:24:36
C4 Therapeutics, Merck Join To Develop Degrader-Antibody Conjugates
(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) has entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Merck to develop degrader-antibody conjugates, an emerging modality designed to selectively target and neutralize disease-causing proteins in cancer cells. C4T will be responsible for using its TORPEDO platform to develop degrader payloads in the discovery phase. Merck will be responsible for antibody conjugation to create DACs in the discovery phase and for advancing these DAC candidates through preclinical and clinical development as well as commercialization.
C4T will receive a $10 million upfront payment. C4T and Merck will collaborate to develop Degrader-Antibody Conjugates directed to an initial undisclosed oncology target. For Degrader-Antibody Conjugates directed to this initial target, C4T is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling approximately $600 million, as well as tiered royalties on future sales.
The agreement also provides Merck with the option to extend the collaboration to include three additional targets.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|5,31
|5,99%
|Merck Co.
|96,10
|-1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000 stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leichtem Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.