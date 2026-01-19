BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
|
19.01.2026 23:30:00
Can BYD Ever Earn Premium Margins?
BYD (OTC: BYDDY) has already won one of the most challenging battles in the automotive industry: scale. It sells more electric vehicles (EVs) than any other automaker in the world, controls a significant portion of its supply chain, and remains profitable despite intense price competition.But for investors, a more challenging question looms: Can BYD ever earn premium margins -- the kind that justify sustained multiple expansion over the long run?The answer matters because margin structure, not volume, ultimately determines long-term shareholder returns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
