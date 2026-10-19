Cardinal Infrastructure Amends Agreement To Acquire Hughes Brothers Construction

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (CDNL) announced Monday that it has amended its agreement to acquire Hughes Brothers Construction Inc., a heavy civil and site development contractor operating in Central Florida.

The amended agreement maintains the $357.5 million purchase price but restructures the consideration to 60% cash and 40% Cardinal Class A common stock, compared with the previous 50/50 split. Hughes Brothers' owners will receive approximately $214.5 million in cash and approximately 5.26 million shares of Cardinal Class A common stock, based on an issue price of $27.21 per share.

The amendment also modifies the earnout structure. Sellers will be eligible to receive up to a maximum of $162.5 million based on Hughes Brothers' adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ending June 30, 2027, with payments split 60% in cash and 40% in stock. At the maximum earnout, this would include up to approximately 2.39 million additional shares at the issue price of $27.21 per share.

Cardinal expects the acquisition to establish a scaled platform in the fast-growing Central Florida market and support its strategy to build the Southeast's premier site development platform. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Cash consideration will be funded through cash on hand and borrowings under Cardinal's existing credit facility.