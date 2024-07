Cash market trading volumes in June 2024

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated a turnover of €106.75 billion in June (previous year: €106.02 billion / previous month: €114.19 billion).€103.49 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €103.15 billion / previous month: €111.06 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €5.17 billion (previous year: €4.69 billion / previous month: €5.05 billion). Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.25 billion (previous year: €2.87 billion / previous month: €3.13 billion).By type of asset class, equities accounted for €88.32 billion in the entire cash market. Trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs generated a turnover of €16.66 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.77 billion, in certificates €0.95 billion and in funds €0.04 billion.The DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra in June was SAP SE with €6.34 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa AG led the MDAX with €897.80 million, while DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA led the SDAX index with €187.65 million. In the ETF segment the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF generated the largest volume with €419.49 million.Trading volumes June 2024 in billion euros: Xetra Frankfurt Total Equities 86.95 1.37 88.32 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 16.54 0.12 16.66 Bonds - 0.77 0.77 Certificates - 0.95 0.95 Funds - 0.04 0.04 June ‘24 in total 103.49 3.25 106.75 May ‘24 in total 111.06 3.13 114.19 June ‘23 in total 103.15 2.87 106.02Further details are available in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading venues, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).***Media contact:Carsten Kipper+49-69-2 11-1 56 54media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comMartin Möhring+49-69-2 11-1 62 77media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Zum vollständigen Artikel