The Chemours Aktie
WKN DE: A14RPH / ISIN: US1638511089
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04.08.2026 23:26:12
Chemours Q2 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - The Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a narrower second-quarter net loss, while revenue edged down from last year as lower volumes partly offset pricing gains.
The company posted a net loss attributable to Chemours of $274 million or $1.81 per share, compared with a net loss of $380 million or $2.53 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income declined to $64 million or $0.42 per share from $91 million or $0.61 per share a year ago.
Net sales slipped 1% to $1.591 billion from $1.615 billion last year. The decline reflected a 4% drop in volumes, partially offset by a 2% increase in pricing and a 1% currency tailwind.
For the third quarter, Chemours expects net sales to range from down 5% to flat sequentially and adjusted EBITDA of $175 million to $205 million.
The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting net sales growth of 1% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA of $775 million to $825 million.
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