The Chemours Aktie

The Chemours für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14RPH / ISIN: US1638511089

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04.08.2026 23:26:12

Chemours Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a narrower second-quarter net loss, while revenue edged down from last year as lower volumes partly offset pricing gains.

The company posted a net loss attributable to Chemours of $274 million or $1.81 per share, compared with a net loss of $380 million or $2.53 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income declined to $64 million or $0.42 per share from $91 million or $0.61 per share a year ago.

Net sales slipped 1% to $1.591 billion from $1.615 billion last year. The decline reflected a 4% drop in volumes, partially offset by a 2% increase in pricing and a 1% currency tailwind.

For the third quarter, Chemours expects net sales to range from down 5% to flat sequentially and adjusted EBITDA of $175 million to $205 million.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting net sales growth of 1% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA of $775 million to $825 million.

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