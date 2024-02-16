16.02.2024 10:51:00

Circus Group CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel named 'Future Thinker' by Business Punk


Circus Group CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel named "Future Thinker" by Business Punk

  • Business Punk highlights Bullwinkel's pioneering efforts in robotics and AI development in the food service industry.
  • The influential business publication annually honors the most impactful founders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in Germany.
  • Bullwinkel joins the ranks of leading tech entrepreneurs.


Hamburg, 16 February 2024 - Nikolas Bullwinkel, Co-founder and CEO of the Circus Group (Xetra: CA1.DE), has been distinguished in Business Punk magazine's Watchlist for 2024. This list annually honors the most impactful founders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who excel through their innovative contributions, exceptional talent, and strong assertiveness.

Bullwinkel's selection for the Future Thinker category highlights his pivotal role in reshaping the food service sector. Circus SE, based in Germany, leads in kitchen automation, revolutionizing global food service operations with its cutting-edge AI, robotics, and unique software solutions.

This recognition places Bullwinkel among other celebrated innovators and industry leaders from the emerging AI and tech industry, including Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and President of Anthropic, Jonas Andrulis, Founder and CEO of Aleph Alpha, and Niklas Östberg Co-Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero.

You can find the full Business Punk Top 100 Watchlist here.

About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (Xetra: CA1.DE) is transforming the food service industry with the help of intelligent automation and digitalization. From recipe creation to quality control, Circus innovates along the entire value chain. To date, around EUR 40 million in growth capital has been channeled into the Circus Group to develop the patented Circus technology, which enables an autonomous cooking process with robotics, sensor technology and artificial intelligence, to market maturity. Circus employs over 100 people from 34 nationalities at four locations. The company is headquartered in Hamburg. Further information can be found at circus-group.com.
Contact:

Circus SE
Hongkongstr. 6
20457 Hamburg
Email: contact@circus-group.com

Press contact:

Katharina Heller
Email: press@circus-group.com
Phone: +49 173 305 8309



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839133&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten

