Cirrus Logic Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in mixed-signal processing, proudly celebrates its 40th birthday today. Over the past four decades, Cirrus Logic has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, delivering groundbreaking solutions that have transformed the audio and electronics industries. Founded in 1984, Cirrus Logic has grown from a PC components startup to a global leader in low-power, high-performance mixed-signal processing solutions for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications.

The company's journey has been marked by numerous milestones, including the development of industry-leading audio converters, smart amplifiers, low-power DSPs, camera controllers, battery and power conversion components, and haptics and sensing technologies. Engineering-led and innovation focused, the company holds more than 3,900 issued and pending patents worldwide for its technology portfolio, integral to a wide range of applications from smartphones and tablets to PCs and professional audio systems, providing immersive, personalized experiences and advanced capabilities.

"Today, we reflect on our 40-year journey from a visionary fabless startup to a global leader in mixed-signal solutions,” said John Forsyth, CEO of Cirrus Logic. "Our success is built on the dedication and innovation of our talented team, the trust of our customers, and the support of our shareholders. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, driving excellence, and delivering value. We look forward to our next 40 years of innovation and success."

The company has navigated a variety of challenges over the years, which led to a strategic refocus on core mixed-signal processing competencies in the mid-90s. Capitalizing on the growth of the early home entertainment markets at the time, Cirrus Logic developed leading DSP, interface, and audio converter solutions for high performance, multi-channel audio systems and gaming consoles. Then recognizing the significant growth potential in handheld consumer devices, the company shifted focus to this market, developing groundbreaking products that integrated ultra-low power signal processing capabilities with uncompromised high-performance audio. This relentless focus played a crucial role in the company’s success and remains a core development area to this day, now applied across many applications beyond audio. With rapid growth in the portable media player market and the emergence of the smartphone, Cirrus Logic was positioned well to be a key supplier to many of the world’s leading brands, laying the foundation for significant innovation and long-term partnerships to come, including the acquisition of Wolfson Microelectronics in 2014.

"In our 40-year history, Cirrus Logic has revolutionized the audio and mixed signal processing landscape, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to the leading customers in each market we participate in,” said Carl Alberty, VP of mixed signal products at Cirrus Logic. "From pioneering the first audio chips in desktop PCs to setting new standards with high-performance audio, haptics, sensing, cameras, battery and power solutions, our relentless innovation continues to shape the future of mobile and consumer applications. With a strong vision for the future, Cirrus Logic is excited to take this mindset to new markets and remains committed to be on the forefront of innovation.”

A Great Place to Work

Cirrus Logic is frequently acknowledged as a top employer. The team-focused atmosphere and array of benefits support a constructive work setting, leading to strong employee loyalty, with more than half of their 1,800 team members employed for more than six years, and nearly one-fourth remaining for a decade or more.

"We take immense pride in our award-winning culture where our employees can do their best work,” said Denise Grodé, Chief Human Resources Officer at Cirrus Logic. "While technology has changed dramatically in 40 years, Cirrus Logic’s heart and soul have not. Our exceptional work environment is reflected in our long-tenured workforce, with vast institutional and industry knowledge, who have built rewarding careers here. Our commitment to fostering professional growth and employee job satisfaction is what makes us one of the top workplaces for talent."

For more information about Cirrus Logic, please visit the company's media center.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905927498/en/