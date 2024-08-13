|
13.08.2024 11:45:01
Citi Launched 12th Edition of Citigold Private Client Young Successor Program
|
Empowering Young Successors with a Wealth of Knowledge and PossibilitiesHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2024 - Citi recently held the 12th edition of the Citigold Private Client Young Successor Program in Singapore which saw a cohort of 37 young adults aged 18-25 invited by Citi Hong Kong, Citi Singapore, and Citi International Personal Bank Singapore.
The participants from 11 markets around the globe embarked on an action-packed 3.5-day journey encompassing knowledge of wealth management, sustainable environmental conservation and innovative fintech development, through insightful industry visits and dynamic interactions with Citi's professionals and its partners.
Since its inauguration in 2013, the Young Successor Program has equipped hundreds of future successors from all over the world with industry know-how and practical knowledge about wealth and financial management as well as entrepreneurship, as they become increasingly involved in the handling of their family's wealth and succession planning.
At Citi, it has always been our commitment and mission to bring together the full power of One-Citi to better serve our Citigold Private Client customers with financial solutions tailored to meet their unique needs, including legacy preservation to protect their life's achievements, and to ease the transition to future generations.
Citi has developed the Young Successor Program in partnership with a number of enterprises and organizations specially curated to provide insights relevant to this audience.
During the 3.5-day program in Singapore this year, our young successors from different markets have had an introduction to asset management with Capital Group, sharpened their practical soft skills by building a strong personal profile with LinkedIn, immersed themselves in the latest technology and virtual reality experiences at the Mastercard Experience Center, as well as gaining insights on sustainable operations at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
Citigold Private Client
Citigold Private Client is an account designed for customers with a minimum total relationship balance of HKD 8,000,000. For more information, please visit https://www.citibank.com.hk/cpc
Hashtag: #Citibank #Citigold
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
News Source: Citibank
