Citi Head of Wealth Andy Sieg Returns to Hong Kong

Reaffirming Deepened Commitment to Hong Kong As It Drives Regional Wealth Growth HONG KONG SAR - th anniversary of Citigold Private Client in the city and its celebratory gala dinner, as well as the release of Citi's latest Hong Kong Affluent Study. Together, these events underscore Citi's strategic focus on the affluent segment and its commitment to capturing the significant growth opportunities in this dynamic market, highlighting Citi's dedication to being a changemaker in the financial landscape.



Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Citi, said, "We are delighted to have welcomed Andy to Hong Kong in time for the 15th anniversary of Citigold Private Client here. His visit underscores our commitment to the region and the clients we have partnered with for over a decade. 15 years ago, driven by the aspiration to lead in wealth management, we launched Citigold Private Client in Hong Kong. Through our trusted advisory service and comprehensive wealth solutions, we have been growing with our clients every single step of the way on their wealth creation journey. Also, the insights from our recent Affluent Study reinforces our strategy, highlighting how our deep commitment to partnering with clients and meeting their sophisticated needs is the right approach for Hong Kong. Citi is unique. Our local insights are complemented by an unparalleled global network. Taking care of our clients' wealth and helping them achieve their goals is our mission. We are on the front foot, and we progress with our clients, generation after generation."



When Citigold Private Client was launched in Hong Kong 15 years ago, it was Citi's vision to empower Hong Kong's affluent. Over the past 15 years, Citi has grown hand-in-hand with its clients, helping them achieve their wealth ambitions and, through their success, contributing to the wider community's prosperity.



Citi's sharpened focus on Hong Kong and the broader Asia region underscores its confidence in the dynamic growth potential and the sophisticated needs of its affluent and ultra-affluent clients here. Through a combination of its global network and deep local expertise, Citi will continue to solidify its position as a leading wealth management partner in the region.



[Photo caption] Citi Head of Wealth Andy Sieg and Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Citi

