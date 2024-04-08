|
Citibank Announces Janus Wu as Head of International Personal Bank for Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 - Citibank today announced the appointment of Janus Wu as Head of International Personal Bank (IPB) for Hong Kong with immediate effect. In his new position, Janus will oversee the international personal banking business, with a focus on leveraging One-Citi partnership to cater to the unique needs of IPB clients. He will be responsible for driving IPB's business growth with a comprehensive suite of banking solutions and investment services.
About Citi
Citi is a pre-eminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
