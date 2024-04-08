08.04.2024 15:45:09

Citibank Announces Janus Wu as Head of International Personal Bank for Hong Kong


HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 - Citibank today announced the appointment of Janus Wu as Head of International Personal Bank (IPB) for Hong Kong with immediate effect. In his new position, Janus will oversee the international personal banking business, with a focus on leveraging One-Citi partnership to cater to the unique needs of IPB clients. He will be responsible for driving IPB's business growth with a comprehensive suite of banking solutions and investment services.

Janus was most recently the Shenzhen Branch Manager and fully responsible for the full spectrum of institutional and consumer businesses in Shenzhen, one of the cities in the Greater Bay Area. He relocated to Hong Kong from Shenzhen.

Vicky Kong, Chief Executive, Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, said, "As one of Citi's wealth hubs, we are strongly positioned and fully committed to providing wealth management services to both onshore and overseas clients across the region. We see immense opportunities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and I believe Janus' experience and proven track record of success in the banking industry will be great assets as we drive the growth of our GBA and IPB businesses. I am confident that we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the region as we further solidify our leading position in wealth management."

Janus joined Citibank in 2007 as a Management Associate and has held various senior positions in China and Hong Kong across institutional and consumer businesses. He was appointed the Wealth Management Unit Head in Retail Banking for Citi China in 2017, and in 2020, he was appointed Shenzhen Branch Manager.

About Citi

Citi is a pre-eminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

