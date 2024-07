Coca-Cola Is a Rock-Solid Dividend King, but So Is This Dirt-Cheap Value Stock That Paid $3 Billion in Dividends Over the Past Year

With 62 consecutive years of dividend raises, Coca-Cola is one of the safest and most consistent Dividend Kings. Its high yield, track record, and recession-resistant business model make Coke the embodiment of a blue chip dividend stock.However, there are plenty of other reliable dividend stocks. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is one of North America's largest railroads, with a particular focus on the western two-thirds of the U.S. Over the past year, it paid $3.17 billion in dividends. With its shares down 7% year to date, here's why Union Pacific is a quality dividend stock worth buying now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool