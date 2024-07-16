|
16.07.2024 10:18:00
Coca-Cola Is a Rock-Solid Dividend King, but So Is This Dirt-Cheap Value Stock That Paid $3 Billion in Dividends Over the Past Year
With 62 consecutive years of dividend raises, Coca-Cola is one of the safest and most consistent Dividend Kings. Its high yield, track record, and recession-resistant business model make Coke the embodiment of a blue chip dividend stock.However, there are plenty of other reliable dividend stocks. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is one of North America's largest railroads, with a particular focus on the western two-thirds of the U.S. Over the past year, it paid $3.17 billion in dividends. With its shares down 7% year to date, here's why Union Pacific is a quality dividend stock worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Coca-Cola-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)