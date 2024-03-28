Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights



28-March-2024 / 13:19 GMT/BST





COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 28 March 2024 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 217,464,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 217,464,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries: Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson (Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

Notes to Editor:

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.