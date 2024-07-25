Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Collaboration with Liteflow Update First Web3 Start-Up Pitch Day set for 30 July 2024

|
London, UK, 25 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to provide an update on its strategic collaboration agreement with Liteflow, a Web3 and NFT Tool Suite provider.
As announced on 2 July 2024, Coinsilium and Liteflow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) as a first step in a planned long term strategic collaboration agreement, with an initial campaign launched in tandem, offering pre-selected start-up projects access to US$1million in dedicated seed project funding. This initiative forms part of a programme to identify and support the next generation of leading Web3 projects.
Targeted projects were to be selected from best-in-class DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi applications.
We are pleased to report that the first Web3 Start-Up Pitch Day has now been set for 30 July 2024 and the short-listed projects named below have now been selected from numerous applications received earlier this month.
Project founders and teams will be pitching via a private video conferencing session and at the end of the process selected projects may receive an offer of potential seed investment and advisory services. Given the high number of applications received, it is expected that Liteflow and Coinsilium will hold Pitch Day sessions on a monthly basis over the course of 2024.
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive at Coinsilium, commented: “It is exciting to see this initiative with our partners at Liteflow coming to life so quickly and we have been very impressed by the level of interest from Web3 projects and by the quality of some of the applications we have received.
This is certainly a positive sign for our first Pitch Day and bodes well for future events whilst underpinning our conviction that the Web3 sector is on a major growth trajectory, attracting an increasing number of talented entrepreneurs and developers.”
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.
Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.
In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".
About Liteflow
Liteflow is a Web3 & NFT tool suite provider, offering solutions designed to propel business innovation and success. Catering to a broad spectrum of sectors including GameFi, PointFi, ArtFi, SocialFi, and DeFi, Liteflow supports projects from their inception to well-established phases. Trusted by leading companies, Liteflow is the go-to platform for transformative digital solutions.
|
