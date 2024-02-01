Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investor Presentation

01.02.2024 08:00:13

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
01-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

 

London, UK, 1 February 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and venture builder is pleased to announce the release of its latest investor presentation covering its investment and advisory activities in the Web3 space.

 

A pdf version of the presentation can be downloaded from the Coinsilium website via the link below:

 

https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations

 

Investors may also view a video run through of the presentation from Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia and Chairman Malcolm Palle via the link below:

 

https://youtu.be/Hdj6lHWxLo8?si=GSeZVneXIqWRO93j

 

The Company would like to draw investors’ attention to the Disclaimer section on page 2 of the presentation and in the video descriptor, when viewing the presentation.

Malcolm Palle Coinsilium's Chairman commented: "As mentioned in our AGM statement of December last year, investor communications outreach will form a major focus for the Company going forward, to ensure that Coinsilium’s fast-building story stands out and reaches the widest possible global investor audience”.

“We trust that investors will find this presentation helpful and informative, and we look forward to providing further updates to the market, with an array of significant news and milestones on the horizon from our growing roster of investments and advisory clients”.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

  Coinsilium Group Limited

  Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

  Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

  Peterhouse Capital Limited

  Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

  SI Capital Limited

  Nick Emerson

  (Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

Notes to Editor  

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provi4.25des strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 300929
EQS News ID: 1827577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

