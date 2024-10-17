17.10.2024 12:08:36

Commerce Bancshares Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $138.01 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $120.60 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $421.38 million from $391.50 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $138.01 Mln. vs. $120.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $421.38 Mln vs. $391.50 Mln last year.

