27.08.2024 23:18:00
Copart, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.
On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and available for access by clicking "Listen Here” at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through November 2024 at www.copart.com/investorrelations.
About Copart
Founded in 1982, Copart is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platforms connect vehicle consigners to approximately 1 million members in over 185 countries. Copart offers remarketing services to process and sell vehicles to insurance companies, financial institutions, dealers, rental car companies, charities, fleet operators, and individuals, and offers vehicles via auction to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and the general public. With operations at over 250 locations in 11 countries, Copart sold more than 4 million units in the last year. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.
