Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
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12.03.2026 14:35:00
Could Applied Digital Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Buying shares in leading companies operating in fast-growing or disruptive niches is a proven way to make money over the long run. In fact, investing in the right stocks and holding them for a long time can even help investors retire as millionaires.For example, if you had invested $10,000 in Nvidia a decade ago and held onto it through all the ups and downs that followed, your stake would now be worth $2.2 million. In a similar vein, I think it would be a good idea to invest in Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) stock right now, as it's operating in the fast-growing data center space and poised to deliver remarkable long-term growth.Of course, relying on just one stock to grow your portfolio to seven figures is not the right strategy. Any crack in that company's growth story could take the wind out of your returns. However, making Applied Digital stock a part of a diversified portfolio could give your wealth a nice boost in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|3 990,00
|-1,24%
|Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
|24,30
|2,53%
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