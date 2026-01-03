CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
03.01.2026 13:25:00
Could Buying CoreWeave Today Set You Up for Life?
Most investors know that not every stock they add to their portfolio is going to be a massive winner. But if you diversify wisely, enough of your stocks can outperform to make up for the subpar picks.The catch? You never really know for sure which positions are going to be which. This is the dynamic that's vexing most investors eyeing CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) as a potential buy right now. The rhetoric regarding its opportunity is riveting, to be sure, but is it rooted in reality? Can this particular company really thrive in its increasingly competitive industry?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)
30.09.25