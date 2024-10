Could Investing $10,000 in Coca-Cola Make You a Millionaire?

With a sales presence in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe, as well as top beverage options like its namesake soft drink, Dasani water, and Powerade sports drink, among many others, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is certainly a household name. Its long-term success and relevance have helped create a business that's currently worth $309 billion.But could investing $10,000 today in this top beverage stock eventually make you a millionaire? Continue reading to learn more about Coca-Cola 's investment merits.One key reason that this company is probably on your radar is that it's a high-quality enterprise. For starters, Coca-Cola possesses one of the world's strongest and most recognizable brands. This has been developed over more than a century of satisfying customers and delivering a consistent product.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool