Covenant Transport Aktie

Covenant Transport für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893229 / ISIN: US22284P1057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.10.2025 04:22:47

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $9.09 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $13.03 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.52 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $296.89 million from $287.89 million last year.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.09 Mln. vs. $13.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $296.89 Mln vs. $287.89 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covenant Transport Inc.mehr Nachrichten