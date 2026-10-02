Custodian REIT Aktie

Custodian REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

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02.10.2026 11:19:53

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

02-Oct-2026 / 10:19 GMT/BST

 

 

2 October 2026

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)

 

Director Declaration

 

The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, that Elizabeth McMeikan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of DFS Furniture plc with immediate effect and will succeed as Chair in 2027.

 

- Ends -

 

 

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.dbnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 445317
EQS News ID: 2409586

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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