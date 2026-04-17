Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
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17.04.2026 10:41:45
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
17 April 2026
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 31 March 2026, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 29 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|424315
|EQS News ID:
|2310496
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|1,00
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