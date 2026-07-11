Datado a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSFR / ISIN: US23804L1035
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11.07.2026 15:30:00
Datadog Stock Is Way Too Risky Right Now
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is riding tailwinds that have propelled the cybersecurity industry. As artificial intelligence (AI) advances, companies have more data points to protect from hackers. The company's cloud-scale infrastructure also makes it easier to monitor and secure its cloud platforms. That has become critical in the age of AI.Those factors have been enough to almost double Datadog's stock price this year. However, a high valuation and a history of several 30% drawdowns over the past five years suggest caution is warranted now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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