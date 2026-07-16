16.07.2026 12:00:55

DAX Slips As Middle East Tensions Hurt Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The German stock market is notably lower on Thursday amid prospects of fresh military actions by the U.S. against Iran and a sell-off in the technology sector. Investors also reacted to fresh earnings updates and other corporate news.

After the United States launched a new wave of attacks in multiple locations across Iran on Wednesday night, Iran retaliated by launching fresh attacks on U.S. military bases in neighboring Gulf States.

The Iranian government warned the U.S. it would "key targets" in the Middle East if its infrastructure is targeted.

The benchmark DAX was down 161.90 points or 0.65% at 24,856.91 a few minutes before noon.

Infineon Technologies shed about 2.5%. E.ON and RWE drifted down by 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Energy, Adisas, Qiagen, Hannover RE, Rheinmetall and Fresenius Medical Care lost 1%-1.7%. Vonovia, Merck, Volkswagen, Deutsche Post, MTU Aero Engines and Fresenius slid 0.7%-0.9%.

Delivery Hero shares fell about 1% as Uber Technologies launched a public takeover offer to acquire the German food-delivery company for €41.50 a share.

BASF climbed about 0.6% after raising its full-year outlook for EBITDA before special items.

Hochtief, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank posted modest gains.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren im Freitagshandel abwärts. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen